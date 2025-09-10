Next Article
Microsoft to use Anthropic's AI in Office apps
Big change coming to your Office apps: Microsoft will use Anthropic's AI alongside OpenAI in Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint.
This move is part of Microsoft's push to mix up its AI partnerships.
Leaders at Microsoft believe Anthropic's Claude Sonnet 4 models have impressed them—especially when it comes to making PowerPoint slides look better.
OpenAI is working on standing more independently
At the same time, OpenAI is working on standing more independently. They're launching a job platform to take on LinkedIn and teaming up with Broadcom to make their own AI chips by 2026.
All this could mean less reliance on Microsoft's Azure cloud for their future projects.