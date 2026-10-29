Microsoft up 2% after-hours as Alphabet falls 9% on $9.07B
Business
After-hours trading on Wednesday was pretty eventful for some big names.
Microsoft's stock inched up 2% thanks to stronger-than-expected earnings, while Alphabet took a 9% hit after missing revenue targets and reporting negative free cash flow of $9.07 billion.
Chipotle, Carvana rise, ServiceNow, Fortinet fall
Chipotle impressed investors with more than 5% jump in shares after beating sales estimates, showing people are still loving their burritos.
On the flip side, ServiceNow dropped 15% and Fortinet plunged 25% after both companies posted disappointing results.
Carvana stood out with a surprising 10% surge as it beat revenue forecasts and resolved an SEC probe without penalties.