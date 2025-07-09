Microsoft's AI savings amid job cuts
Microsoft is shaking things up in 2025, laying off about 9,000 employees in its latest round of job cuts—less than 4% of its workforce.
This brings total layoffs this year to over 15,000, as the company doubles down on artificial intelligence (AI) and shifts how it operates.
Thousands more let go in January and May
Earlier rounds in January and May saw thousands more let go, with a focus on product and engineering positions.
It's a tough time for tech roles as Microsoft restructures to focus more on AI-driven projects.
AI is already saving Microsoft big money
Microsoft's push into AI isn't just talk—it's saving big money. The company has cut over $500 million in call center costs and boosted revenue by using AI to handle smaller customer accounts.
Plus, GitHub Copilot now has 15 million users and helps write over a third of new product code, speeding up launches and changing how teams work.