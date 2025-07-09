ED investigates Probo Media for illegal gambling
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided four locations linked to Probo Media Technologies in Gurugram and Jind, Haryana, over claims of illegal online gambling.
Probo's app and website were advertised as skill-based opinion trading but reportedly worked more like a luck-based betting platform.
Probo received ₹134.84 crore from foreign investors
The raids followed several FIRs in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, accusing Probo of promising easy money without proper checks like age or KYC verification.
ED has frozen assets worth ₹284.50 crore—including fixed deposits and shares—and seized documents and digital data.
Investigators are also looking into ₹134.84 crore that Probo received from foreign investors in Mauritius and the Cayman Islands, with the company's promoters now under scrutiny for possible money laundering.