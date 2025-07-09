ED investigates Probo Media for illegal gambling

Probo received ₹134.84 crore from foreign investors

The raids followed several FIRs in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, accusing Probo of promising easy money without proper checks like age or KYC verification.

ED has frozen assets worth ₹284.50 crore—including fixed deposits and shares—and seized documents and digital data.

Investigators are also looking into ₹134.84 crore that Probo received from foreign investors in Mauritius and the Cayman Islands, with the company's promoters now under scrutiny for possible money laundering.