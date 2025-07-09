Next Article
US judge rejects key claims in Uber assault cases
A US judge just dropped several major claims against Uber in a huge case involving more than 2,300 lawsuits related to rider safety and sexual assault.
While fraud allegations tied to Uber's "Don't drink and drive" ads are out, the court is still looking at whether Uber hid reports of driver misconduct from riders.
Focus now on how Uber handles safety and user info
Some claims—like issues with Uber's app notifications and not offering a same-gender driver option—are moving forward.
The main focus now is on how Uber handles safety and what it tells users.
The first big trial is set for December 8.