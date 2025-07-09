Next Article
Amazon Prime Day increases workers' strain, unions claim
Amazon Prime Day (July 8-11) is huge for shoppers and sales, but it's a tough stretch for Amazon warehouse workers in Europe.
The rush means more pressure, higher injury risks, and many employees say the workload feels overwhelming and even dehumanizing during these days.
Amazon says it has spent over $2 billion on safety
Amazon says it's spent over $2 billion on safety since 2019, claiming serious injuries are down by a third.
Still, many workers aren't convinced—some feel targets are set so high that only robots could keep up.
With automation growing and lawmakers watching closely, employees are hoping for fairer conditions and less stress on the job.