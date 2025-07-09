Markets unfazed by Trump's tariffs; Nasdaq and NVIDIA surge Business Jul 09, 2025

US stock markets shrugged off new tariffs from President Trump, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high.

The real headline: NVIDIA just became the world's first public company to top a $4 trillion valuation, showing how much AI is shaping today's markets.

Despite worries about inflation and tariffs, tech's momentum has pushed the S&P 500 to new heights.