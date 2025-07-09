Next Article
Markets unfazed by Trump's tariffs; Nasdaq and NVIDIA surge
US stock markets shrugged off new tariffs from President Trump, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high.
The real headline: NVIDIA just became the world's first public company to top a $4 trillion valuation, showing how much AI is shaping today's markets.
Despite worries about inflation and tariffs, tech's momentum has pushed the S&P 500 to new heights.
NVIDIA's success is helping balance out concerns
NVIDIA's massive 69% revenue jump has kept investors feeling confident—even as economic challenges loom.
Their success (along with other tech giants) is helping balance out concerns about rising prices and trade tensions.
Over in Europe, markets also climbed as investors watched global trade policies closely, signaling that big tech is still powering through uncertainty.