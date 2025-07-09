Next Article
Record repatriation from Indian investments
Foreign investors have taken out a massive $97.7 billion from India so far in FY25, up from last year's $87.5 billion.
This jump is linked to higher FDI inflows and debt investments, showing that India remains an attractive spot for global money—even if more cash is heading back overseas.
How RBI's report card looks
The Reserve Bank of India says Indian companies are earning more from their investments abroad, which helps balance the country's accounts.
Plus, adding Indian debt to the JPMorgan bond index has brought in new investment flows.
RBI also reported a 37% boost in income from foreign exchange reserves, helping narrow the gap between what goes out and what comes in—making things look a bit healthier for India's finances overall.