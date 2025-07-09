Next Article
Trump sets tariff hike for 6 nations
President Trump has told six countries—including the Philippines, Brunei, Moldova, Algeria, Iraq, and Libya—that they'll get hit with new tariffs (20-30%) if trade deals aren't wrapped up by August 1.
This move is part of his ongoing push to renegotiate trade terms.
Tariffs part of 'Liberation Day' policy
These threatened tariffs are part of the "Liberation Day" policy aimed at shrinking America's huge trade deficit and tackling national security worries.
If enforced, they could shake up global supply chains and impact prices on everyday goods—so what happens next could affect more than just international politics.