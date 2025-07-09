Smartworks secures ₹173.64 cr from anchor investors pre-IPO
Smartworks Coworking Spaces is opening its IPO from July 10-14, 2025, with shares priced between ₹387 and ₹407 each.
The company aims to raise ₹445 crore through fresh shares, plus an additional ₹137.56 crore via shares sold by existing investors.
If fully subscribed at the top end, Smartworks could be valued around ₹4,645 crore.
One of India's largest flexible workspace providers
Smartworks runs managed flexible office spaces—think coworking but on a big scale—with nearly 9 million sq ft across 50 centers in 15 cities.
They've been growing fast, with their space expanding at about 21% CAGR and revenues jumping nearly 39% annually over the last two years.
Expected revenue for FY25
The money raised will help pay down loans and fund new office centers.
In FY25, they pulled in revenue of ₹1,374 crore but still posted a net loss due to higher costs—a reminder that scaling up isn't always easy in this business!