Smartworks secures ₹173.64 cr from anchor investors pre-IPO Business Jul 09, 2025

Smartworks Coworking Spaces is opening its IPO from July 10-14, 2025, with shares priced between ₹387 and ₹407 each.

The company aims to raise ₹445 crore through fresh shares, plus an additional ₹137.56 crore via shares sold by existing investors.

If fully subscribed at the top end, Smartworks could be valued around ₹4,645 crore.