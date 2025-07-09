Next Article
Former Tesla executive questions Elon Musk's leadership
A former Tesla executive has called out CEO Elon Musk for being "out of touch" with the company's struggles, especially after Tesla's Q1 2025 revenue dropped 9% to $19.3 billion and car sales fell sharply.
The ex-exec summed it up: "Elon has finally woken up to this, but talk about a day late and a dollar short," reflecting worries that Musk is reacting too slowly to big challenges.
Tesla's profits took a major hit in Q1 2025
Tesla's profits took a major hit—operating income dropped 66% to just $400 million, and margins are down to 2.1%.
The company is also dealing with fewer clean energy perks and policy changes, making its future feel more uncertain than ever.