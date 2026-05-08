Mid-sized Indian IT firms add $1.1bn and narrow FY26 gap

Mid-tier firms add 12,000 FY26 hires

Some of the big IT companies saw 1% to 6% revenue growth, while others declined.

mid-tier firms managed anywhere from 1% up to a solid 30%.

They also added more than 12,000 employees in FY26, while large firms cut more than 6,500 jobs overall, with TCS reducing its headcount by more than 23,000 employees.

Leaders say there's still strong demand for maintenance and security work even as AI shakes things up, so there's cautious optimism heading into FY 2027.