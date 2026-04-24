Middle East tensions push firms to pay $4 million Panama transit Business Apr 24, 2026

With tensions rising in the Middle East, companies are now paying as much as $4 million just to get their ships through the Panama Canal.

Normally, passage is booked at a set price, but the recent standoff between Iran and the US has pushed demand way up, so if you don't have a reservation, you're stuck bidding for a spot, and extra fees can hit $425,000 or more.