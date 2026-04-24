Middle East tensions push firms to pay $4 million Panama transit
With tensions rising in the Middle East, companies are now paying as much as $4 million just to get their ships through the Panama Canal.
Normally, passage is booked at a set price, but the recent standoff between Iran and the US has pushed demand way up, so if you don't have a reservation, you're stuck bidding for a spot, and extra fees can hit $425,000 or more.
Panama says Iran seized flagged vessel
The Panama Canal has become a go-to shortcut for oil shipments as routes through the Middle East get riskier.
One company even paid top dollar to reroute a fuel ship to Singapore in a hurry.
Things are tense: Panama says Iran seized one of its flagged vessels recently.
Experts warn that if these conflicts keep escalating, costs could climb even higher, and it's a big deal for global trade and energy supplies.