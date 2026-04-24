Middle East tensions push India MCX crude futures up 19%

Traders nervous over Strait of Hormuz

Most of the worry comes from possible supply issues in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil.

Market experts like Hareesh V (Geojit Investments) say these tensions are making traders nervous.

Ponmudi R (Enrich Money) points out that MCX crude is testing resistance at ₹9,250, while US oil is near $96, so everyone's watching closely to see what happens next.