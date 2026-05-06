This Chinese home appliances giant might start manufacturing in India

Chinese home appliances giant Midea Group is on the verge of finalizing a local manufacturing joint venture (JV) in India , as per Moneycontrol. The move is part of the company's localization strategy and long-term expansion plans for one of its fastest-growing markets. Siddharth Saxena, Country Head of Midea Group India, confirmed that they are in the final stages of this process and expect to announce it soon.

JV details Intent to establish local manufacturing presence Saxena revealed that the search for a joint venture partner has been completed. He said, "We are in the final stages. The search for a joint venture partner is over. Work on Press Note 3 is going on. The commercial and sales side will be handled by us, but manufacturing will be through a local partnership."

Market alignment Trend of Chinese companies establishing JVs in India Midea's move to establish a local manufacturing JV comes as several other Chinese consumer electronics and appliance firms are doing the same. This trend is in line with India's push for domestic manufacturing amid stricter regulatory scrutiny. Notably, Vivo and Transsion Holdings have partnered with Dixon Technologies for local manufacturing operations in the smartphone segment.

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R&D focus Ramping up India-specific R&D investments Once the proposed JV structure is in place, Midea plans to significantly increase its India-specific research and development (R&D) investments. Saxena said, "Midea Group invests around 3-4% of its annual turnover into R&D." He claimed that India-focused product development would become increasingly important due to the unique requirements of local consumers.

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Product range Midea's operations and JV with Carrier Midea sells mass-market goods under its own brand and premium appliances under the Toshiba label. The company acquired Toshiba's home appliances business back in 2017 after the Japanese conglomerate decided to divest multiple business divisions. In India, Midea has been operating a JV with Carrier since 2012 under Carrier Midea India.