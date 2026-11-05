Midterm elections will not affect India US trade deal
Business
The latest US midterm elections won't actually impact the India-US trade deal whose framework was finalized in February 2026.
Since this agreement doesn't need Congress's green light, it's moving forward as planned: no political shakeups required.
India presses for lower US tariffs
Right now, both countries are deep in negotiations as the US updates its tariffs, including a new 10% duty added last July after investigations into forced labor.
India is pushing for lower tariffs than its competitors like Bangladesh and Vietnam, hoping this deal will give Indian exports an extra boost in the American market.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently said things are almost wrapped up, so stay tuned.