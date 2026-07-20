Midwest Energy opens 1st ₹100cr BESS factory in Bengaluru
Midwest Energy just opened its first big Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) factory in Bengaluru.
Built for ₹100 crore, excluding land costs, the plant can churn out 1.2 GWh of batteries each year and aims to hit ₹1,000 crore in annual revenue once it's running at full speed.
The facility will supply battery modules and systems for everything from industry to large-scale power projects.
Midwest plant scalable to 6 GWh
The plant can be scaled up to 2 GWh through further automation and the company is already planning to expand capacity, and could reach 6 GWh within three years.
It's designed for cell-to-container manufacturing, basically a one-stop shop for battery parts, which fits right into India's push for more solar and wind power.
Midwest is also building an R&D center on-site, preparing to start rare earth magnet production, and plans to source most battery components locally within a year.