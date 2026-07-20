Midwest Energy opens 1st ₹100cr BESS factory in Bengaluru

The plant can be scaled up to 2 GWh through further automation and the company is already planning to expand capacity, and could reach 6 GWh within three years.

It's designed for cell-to-container manufacturing, basically a one-stop shop for battery parts, which fits right into India's push for more solar and wind power.

Midwest is also building an R&D center on-site, preparing to start rare earth magnet production, and plans to source most battery components locally within a year.