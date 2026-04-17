Mike Krieger exits Figma board amid Anthropic web design exploration
Business
Mike Krieger, Instagram co-founder and now chief product officer at Anthropic, has left Figma's board.
The move is not due to any drama, just not due to disagreement with Figma, as Anthropic is exploring web design tools that could compete with Figma's own products.
Anthropic launches Opus 4.7
Anthropic just launched Opus 4.7, a new AI model that might help people build websites or presentations using simple prompts, kind of like what Figma does.
Not long ago, the two companies even teamed up to bring Claude AI into Figma's platform.
Now, with Krieger at Anthropic, things could get interesting for both sides.