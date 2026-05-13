Milan IT developer sues former employer over pay cut refusal
An IT developer in Milan is suing their former company, saying they were let go for refusing a pay cut.
The developer was earning 3.5k/month when their manager asked them to take less due to "reviewing costs."
After saying no, they claim things got tense: more criticism from the boss and nitpicking over small issues.
A few weeks later, they were fired for "bad performance."
Reddit post sparks labor law debate
The story took off on Reddit with the post "I got fired because I refused to lower my salary," sparking debates about labor laws and fair treatment at work.
People online are urging the developer to get legal help and keep records of all interactions.
One shared their own story about a pay cut, highlighting how important it is to document everything if you're facing similar issues.