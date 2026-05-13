Milan IT developer sues former employer over pay cut refusal Business May 13, 2026

An IT developer in Milan is suing their former company, saying they were let go for refusing a pay cut.

The developer was earning 3.5k/month when their manager asked them to take less due to "reviewing costs."

After saying no, they claim things got tense: more criticism from the boss and nitpicking over small issues.

A few weeks later, they were fired for "bad performance."