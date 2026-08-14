Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO allotment expected today after 56.12x
Business
Milky Mist Dairy Food's IPO allotment is expected to wrap up today, after a wild rush: subscriptions hit 56.12 times the available shares.
Retail investors jumped in big, but institutional buyers really took it up a notch, with QIBs subscribing 155.83 times.
If you applied, now's the moment to see if you got lucky.
Milky Mist issue ₹1,428cr OFS ₹125cr
The IPO included a fresh issue of ₹1,428 crore and an OFS of ₹125 crore. Before launch, anchor investors picked up shares at ₹140 each.
The gray market premium is sitting at ₹26, so the stock could list around ₹166 on August 18, 2026, about 19% higher than the issue price.
To check your allotment status, just head to KFinTech or NSE/BSE and enter your PAN or application number.