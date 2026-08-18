Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO raises ₹1,553 cr, opens ₹165
Business
Milky Mist Dairy Food made a splashy stock market debut, opening at ₹165 on the BSE, 18% above its issue price of ₹140.
The IPO raised ₹1,553 crore and drew huge interest from all kinds of investors, being oversubscribed 59.08 times.
Retail investors were especially keen, snapping up 8.86 times more shares than available during the August 11-13 window.
Allottees's 107 share lot gained ₹2,675
If you landed an allotment (107 shares per lot), you'd be up by ₹2,675 right at listing.
The offering included both fresh shares and some sold by existing holders.
JM Financial managed the issue while Kfin Technologies handled registrations, making this one of the more exciting IPOs to hit the market recently.