Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO raises ₹1,553 cr, opens ₹165

Milky Mist Dairy Food made a splashy stock market debut, opening at ₹165 on the BSE, 18% above its issue price of ₹140.

The IPO raised ₹1,553 crore and drew huge interest from all kinds of investors, being oversubscribed 59.08 times.

Retail investors were especially keen, snapping up 8.86 times more shares than available during the August 11-13 window.