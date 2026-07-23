Milky Mist plans early August ₹1,553cr IPO after Temasek investment
Business
Milky Mist, known for its paneer and cheese, is expected to launch a ₹1,553 crore IPO in early August 2026. This follows a big pre-IPO investment from Temasek's Jongsong Investments.
The company hopes to use this move to boost its growth and visibility.
Milky Mist to modernize Perundurai plant
With this IPO, Milky Mist will be the likely largest IPO by an Indian dairy company, overtaking names like Parag Milk Foods and Hatsun Agro.
The funds will help pay off debts and modernize its Perundurai plant in Tamil Nadu, including new production units for yogurt and cream cheese.
They're also investing in better cold-chain tech but are sticking to its specialty: value-added products like paneer, butter, curd, and cheese, not plain old milk.