Milky Mist plans early August ₹1,553cr IPO after Temasek investment

With this IPO, Milky Mist will be the likely largest IPO by an Indian dairy company, overtaking names like Parag Milk Foods and Hatsun Agro.

The funds will help pay off debts and modernize its Perundurai plant in Tamil Nadu, including new production units for yogurt and cream cheese.

They're also investing in better cold-chain tech but are sticking to its specialty: value-added products like paneer, butter, curd, and cheese, not plain old milk.