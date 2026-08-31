Milky Mist posts over 1,000% profit ₹64.5cr revenues up 45%
Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd just pulled off a huge win: its standalone net profit for April-June 2026 shot up by over 1,000%, reaching ₹64.5 crore (up from ₹5.7 crore last year).
Revenue also climbed 45% to ₹973 crore, showing the brand's products are clearly in demand.
Yogurt sales jump 153%
Summer treats made all the difference: ice cream sales jumped 60%, while paneer, cheese, and curd saw solid double-digit growth. Yogurt was the real star with a whopping 153% boost.
K Rathnam, Wholetime Director and Chief Executive Officer, Milky Mist Dairy Food Limited, said, "The gross profit expansion was primarily driven by higher volume growth, improved product mix and pricing ability."
Looking ahead, Milky Mist plans to keep expanding its product lineup, even though its stock dipped slightly on August 31.