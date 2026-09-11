Milky Mist stock hits ₹288.80 after Tamil Nadu plant launch
Business
Milky Mist Dairy Food's stock just reached a new peak of ₹288.80 on Friday, September 11, thanks to its big move into high-protein dairy products.
Investors are excited about the launch of a new manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, which helped the stock jump 3.4%.
Since its IPO in August at ₹140, the share price has soared more than 106%, making it a multibagger in just weeks of listing.
Milky Mist ₹40 cr Perundurai plant
The company invested ₹40 crore in a new Skyr and Greek yogurt plant at Perundurai, Tamil Nadu, using ultrafiltration technology to produce up to 150 tons per day.
This upgrade lets Milky Mist meet growing demand for protein-rich dairy.