Milky Mist stock hits ₹288.80 after Tamil Nadu plant launch

Milky Mist Dairy Food's stock just reached a new peak of ₹288.80 on Friday, September 11, thanks to its big move into high-protein dairy products.

Investors are excited about the launch of a new manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, which helped the stock jump 3.4%.

Since its IPO in August at ₹140, the share price has soared more than 106%, making it a multibagger in just weeks of listing.