Milky Mist tightens storage and transport after FSSAI advisory

Milky Mist is tightening how it stores and transports products like paneer after a new advisory from India's food safety authority (FSSAI).

The company's K Rathnam, chief executive director and whole-time director, says all its sales channels, like supermarkets, online stores, restaurants, and business partners, are now following stricter guidelines.

These channels make up most of Milky Mist's sales, with paneer alone bringing in ₹304 crore last quarter.