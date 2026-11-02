Milky Mist tightens storage and transport after FSSAI advisory
Business
Milky Mist is tightening how it stores and transports products like paneer after a new advisory from India's food safety authority (FSSAI).
The company's K Rathnam, chief executive director and whole-time director, says all its sales channels, like supermarkets, online stores, restaurants, and business partners, are now following stricter guidelines.
These channels make up most of Milky Mist's sales, with paneer alone bringing in ₹304 crore last quarter.
Milky Mist raises prices, expects impact
Milky Mist has also raised prices because raw material costs are up.
While this didn't change revenue much right away, the company expects to see more impact in the coming months.
All these moves show Milky Mist is staying on top of both safety rules and rising costs.