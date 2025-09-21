Millionaires' wealth-building shift: From salary to investments Business Sep 21, 2025

According to the 2025 Mercedes-Benz Hurun India Wealth Report, Indian millionaires are now building their fortunes by investing in stocks, real estate, and gold—rather than relying on salaries or inheritance.

This fresh approach is expected to nearly double millionaire households in India from 4.58 lakh in 2021 to about 8.71 lakh in 2025.