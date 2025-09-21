Next Article
Millionaires' wealth-building shift: From salary to investments
Business
According to the 2025 Mercedes-Benz Hurun India Wealth Report, Indian millionaires are now building their fortunes by investing in stocks, real estate, and gold—rather than relying on salaries or inheritance.
This fresh approach is expected to nearly double millionaire households in India from 4.58 lakh in 2021 to about 8.71 lakh in 2025.
Investment trends and global diversification
Millionaire households (with over ₹8.5 crore net worth) are growing thanks to India's strong economy and smart investment moves.
Over half expect real estate to keep booming.
They're also spreading investments abroad—mainly in the US, UAE, and Singapore—to balance risks and tap into global growth.