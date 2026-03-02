Millions of migrant workers face safety risk amid US-Iran war

Millions of migrant workers, who are the backbone of key sectors in the Middle East, are now at risk. This comes as Iran retaliates against US-Israeli strikes. Southeast and South Asian countries, which contribute a major chunk of this labor force, are now closely monitoring their citizens and preparing for possible evacuations.

Preparedness measures Preparing evacuation plans Countries like the Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand are keeping a close eye on their citizens' whereabouts in the Gulf. They have also urged their people to shelter in place amid these escalating tensions. These nations are also preparing evacuation and repatriation plans if the situation deteriorates further. This comes as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of their nationals working in this volatile region.

Indian response India assures support to its citizens Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured support for the country's nearly nine million workers in the Gulf. He said he spoke to UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed about "taking care" of the Indian community amid these tensions. His cabinet has also directed all ministries to "take necessary and feasible measures to assist Indian nationals affected by the development."

Casualties Conflict claims lives of migrant workers The ongoing conflict has already claimed lives among the migrant worker community. A Filipino caregiver, Mary Anne Velasquez de Vera, was killed by shrapnel while helping her ward reach a bomb shelter in Tel Aviv. Another Filipino worker was injured. The UAE also reported three deaths from Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh among these migrant workers caught up in the violence.

Economic impact Migrant workers' crucial role in Middle East economy Migrant workers account for over 40% of the Middle East's labor force, according to the International Labor Organization (ILO). This is the highest proportion in the world. However, many of these workers are engaged in low-income jobs without sufficient protection. Past conflicts have seen some of them abandoned by employers without wages or travel documents.