Millworks Technologies IPO oversubscribed over 193 times, debuts July 21

Shares were priced between ₹315-331 each, and you needed to buy at least two lots (800 shares), meaning a minimum investment of ₹2,64,800 at the top price.

Anchor investors chipped in nearly ₹44 crore ahead of launch from nine groups like Rajasthan Global Securities and Evergrow Capital Opportunities Fund.

Millworks plans to use the funds to upgrade machinery and boost working capital, so expect them to double down on quality as they grow their presence across critical industries.