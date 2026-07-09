MillWorks Technologies opens BSE SME IPO to raise ₹160cr
Business
MillWorks Technologies, known for making high-precision machine parts, is opening its IPO on the BSE SME platform on Tuesday.
They're looking to raise ₹160 crore by selling 48.44 lakh shares, priced between ₹315 and ₹331 each.
The money will go toward new equipment, daily business needs, and other company expenses.
MD Sridhar Acharya cites tech expansion
The company's MD, Sridhar Acharya, says they're focused on using advanced tech to boost quality and expand their capabilities.
With a strong presence in key industries and plans to grow further, especially as India's manufacturing and defense sectors boom, Millworks hopes this IPO will help them level up even more.
GYR Capital Advisors is managing the issue, with Purva Sharegistry (India) handling registrations.