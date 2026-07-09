MillWorks Technologies opens BSE SME IPO to raise ₹160cr

MD Sridhar Acharya cites tech expansion

The company's MD, Sridhar Acharya, says they're focused on using advanced tech to boost quality and expand their capabilities.

With a strong presence in key industries and plans to grow further, especially as India's manufacturing and defense sectors boom, Millworks hopes this IPO will help them level up even more.

GYR Capital Advisors is managing the issue, with Purva Sharegistry (India) handling registrations.