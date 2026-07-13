Millworks Technologies to launch SME IPO priced ₹315-₹331, raising ₹160.33cr

Millworks Technologies ₹148.77cr revenue ₹37.06cr profit

This IPO welcomes all kinds of investors, from big institutions, market makers, and everyday retail buyers.

Anchor investors get first dibs on July 13, 2026, just before the public launch.

After the process wraps up, Millworks will list on the BSE SME platform.

The company has posted solid numbers for FY26 (financial year 2025-26; year ended March 31, 2026): ₹148.77 crore revenue, ₹37.06 crore profit, and plans to use the funds for new equipment, working capital, and general business needs as they keep building mission-critical tech components.