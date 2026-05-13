Mind Robotics born out of Rivian raises $400 million after $500 million
Mind Robotics, born out of Rivian, just scored another $400 million in funding, right after grabbing $500 million back in March.
Their big mission? Building robots that can handle human-like tasks and make factories run smoother.
Major players like Kleiner Perkins, Volkswagen's venture arm, and Salesforce are backing the vision.
Mind Robotics reaches $1B in funding
Started in 2025 by Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe (who is still chairman), Mind Robotics began as "Project Synapse" to boost automation where factories needed it most.
After raising $115 million at launch, they have now crossed the $1 billion mark in total funding and are valued at over $3 billion.
Scaringe is also behind other cool ventures like Rivian's micromobility spinoff Also, which has raised more than $300 million so far.