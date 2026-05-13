Mind Robotics born out of Rivian raises $400 million after $500 million

Mind Robotics reaches $1B in funding

Started in 2025 by Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe (who is still chairman), Mind Robotics began as "Project Synapse" to boost automation where factories needed it most.

After raising $115 million at launch, they have now crossed the $1 billion mark in total funding and are valued at over $3 billion.

Scaringe is also behind other cool ventures like Rivian's micromobility spinoff Also, which has raised more than $300 million so far.