Minimalist's revenue was ₹347.4 crore in FY24; HUL acquired a 90.5% stake in January 2025 Business Feb 11, 2026

Minimalist, the D2C skincare brand now backed by Hindustan Unilever (HUL), reported revenue of ₹347.4 crore in FY24.

Founded by Mohit and Rahul Yadav in Jaipur, the brand is growing fast, but expenses climbed too, and the company reported a net loss of ₹31.5 crore in FY24.