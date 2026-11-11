Mint: nearly 45% of BSE 500 executives earn 100x median

Since fiscal 2024, many executives have been making at least 80 times the median staff salary.

These massive paychecks are under more scrutiny now, especially as investors increasingly question compensation decisions.

Plus, variable pay now makes up about 60% of CEO pay in big firms, reflecting how much companies value leaders who can handle digital shifts and ESG risks.

With income inequality in the spotlight, there's growing pressure on companies to rethink how they reward their top brass.