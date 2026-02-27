Mira Murati's AI startup loses multiple top researchers to rivals Business Feb 27, 2026

Thinking Machines Lab, the AI company started by Mira Murati in San Francisco, just lost several top minds—including co-founders Barret Zoph and Luke Metz—to rivals, with Zoph and Metz returning to OpenAI and others to Meta.

Key researchers like Sam Schoenholz and Andrew Tulloch have also moved on, with Tulloch joining Meta (timing not specified in the source).