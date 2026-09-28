Mirae Asset introduces Life Cycle Fund 2056 NFO, SIP ₹99

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund just rolled out the Life Cycle Fund 2056, an open-ended scheme that matures in, you guessed it, 2056.

If you're curious about long-term investing, the NFO is open from September 28 to October 12.

You can start with a one-time ₹5,000 or set up a SIP for as little as ₹99 per month.

Subscriptions kick off again from October 21.