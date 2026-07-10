Mirae Asset launches hybrid schemes including India's 1st hybrid ETF
Mirae Asset Mutual Fund just rolled out two new passive hybrid schemes: the Mirae Asset Nifty200 Momentum 30 Plus 8-13 yr G-Sec 50:50 ETF (India's first-ever hybrid ETF) and the Mirae Asset Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Plus 8-13 yr G-Sec 75:25 Index Fund.
Both funds mix stocks and government bonds, aiming to balance growth with stability, making them a fresh option for anyone curious about investing.
Mirae Asset NFO July 10-22 ₹5,000
The NFOs are open from July 10-22, with a minimum investment of ₹5,000.
The ETF splits your money evenly between equities and government securities (50:50), while the Index Fund leans more into stocks at a 75:25 ratio.
Both invest in momentum-driven companies from the Nifty200 list and use monthly rebalancing to stay on track.
Managed by Ekta Gala and Pranavi Kulkarni, these funds could be worth checking out if you're looking for something new in your portfolio.