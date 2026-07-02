Mirae Asset launches Midcap Momentum ETF and FoF, NFOs open

ETF holds 30 midcap momentum stocks

The ETF invests directly in a mix of 30 midcap stocks picked for their strong momentum over the past year, with no single stock making up more than 5% of the fund.

The FoF is basically a way to invest in the same ETF without needing a trading account (just note that it comes with extra costs since you're paying fees for both layers).

Both options require at least ₹5,000 to start, and Mirae says these launches are part of its push into factor-based investing.