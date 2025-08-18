Missed something on your taxes? You can now update returns Business Aug 18, 2025

Good news if you missed something on your taxes: the CBDT is letting people file updated returns (ITR-U) for Assessment Years 2021-22 and 2022-23.

This gives you a chance to correct errors or add forgotten income, but you'll need to pay extra tax.

Thanks to the Finance Act, 2025, you now have up to four years from the end of each assessment year to get this done.