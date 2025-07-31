Missed your ITR for 2021-22 or 2022-23? Here's how to file

If you skipped filing, made errors, or forgot to claim credits, you're eligible. You get up to 48 months from the end of each assessment year—meaning you have until March 31, 2026 (for 2021-22) and March 31, 2027 (for 2022-23)—to set things right.

Penalty increases with time

The longer you wait, the higher the penalty: file within a year and pay an extra 25% on your tax; wait over three years and it jumps to a hefty 70%.

So if you've slipped up, it's worth sorting out sooner rather than later.