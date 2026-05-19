Mistral AI acquires Emmi AI to boost European industrial AI
French AI firm Mistral AI has snapped up Austrian startup Emmi AI, aiming to bring smarter, custom-made solutions to Europe's manufacturing and engineering scene.
These sectors have been a bit behind on AI innovation, so Mistral wants to change that.
The price tag is still under wraps.
Emmi AI supplies physics models
Emmi specializes in physics models (think simulations for airflow, heat transfer, and material stress) which will help Mistral boost its offerings in aerospace, automotive, and semiconductors.
This move fits with Europe's push for more homegrown tech and less reliance on outside sources.
Mistral cut ASML diagnostics to 8 minutes
Mistral's custom AI has already helped clients like ASML cut machine diagnostic times from hours down to just 8 minutes.
The company believes tailored models trained on client data work better than generic ones, and could give European industry a real edge.