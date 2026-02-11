Mistral AI invests $1.4B in Swedish data centers to boost Europe Business Feb 11, 2026

Mistral AI, a rising French AI company, is teaming up with EcoDataCenter to invest $1.4 billion in new data centers in Sweden—their first big move outside France.

These centers are set to open by 2027 and are all about helping Europe rely less on American tech giants, who currently run most of the region's digital services.