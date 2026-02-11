Mistral AI invests $1.4B in Swedish data centers to boost Europe
Mistral AI, a rising French AI company, is teaming up with EcoDataCenter to invest $1.4 billion in new data centers in Sweden—their first big move outside France.
These centers are set to open by 2027 and are all about helping Europe rely less on American tech giants, who currently run most of the region's digital services.
Mistral says this is a "major step toward Europe's technological independence."
The Swedish sites were picked for their green hydroelectric power and chilly climate—great for keeping energy costs (and emissions) down while running powerful AI models without leaning on US companies like OpenAI.
The company expects a $400 million annualized revenue run rate and €2 billion over five years.
By handling customer workloads during the day and training AI at night, they're aiming for true data control within Europe.
This follows Mistral raising €1.7 billion in September, showing they're serious about shaking up the European tech scene.