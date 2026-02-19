Mistral AI's Arthur Mensch: India can be an AI leader

Build your own AI tools, infrastructure: Mensch to India

Mensch cautioned that most generative AI power sits with just a few companies worldwide.

He encouraged countries like India to build their own AI tools and infrastructure so they're not dependent on others.

As he put it, "We believe the India opportunity is extremely large... its talent — a quarter of our researchers are Indian — its diversity of culture, its ambition, and the size of its market give it immense leverage in building differentiated artificial intelligence."