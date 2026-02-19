Mistral AI's Arthur Mensch: India can be an AI leader
At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Mistral AI's CEO Arthur Mensch said India has what it takes to be a leader in artificial intelligence—thanks to its huge pool of tech talent, cultural diversity, and ambitious mindset.
Fun fact: one out of every four Mistral researchers is Indian.
Build your own AI tools, infrastructure: Mensch to India
Mensch cautioned that most generative AI power sits with just a few companies worldwide.
He encouraged countries like India to build their own AI tools and infrastructure so they're not dependent on others.
As he put it, "We believe the India opportunity is extremely large... its talent — a quarter of our researchers are Indian — its diversity of culture, its ambition, and the size of its market give it immense leverage in building differentiated artificial intelligence."
Highlights from the India AI Impact Summit 2026
The event brought together global leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to talk about how AI can help with things like inclusion, science, resilience, resources, and social good.
The goal: spark collaboration and make sure everyone benefits from advances in AI—not just a select few.