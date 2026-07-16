Mitigata raises $15 million, expects ₹30cr to ₹300cr amid AI threats

AI-powered cyberattacks are on the rise, and companies are scrambling for better protection.

Startups like Mitigata are stepping up, fueled by stricter rules and business needs.

Mitigata just raised $15 million in Series B funding and expects its revenue to jump from ₹30 crore in FY2026 to ₹300 crore in FY2027, according to co-founder Mohit Anand.