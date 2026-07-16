Mitigata raises $15 million, expects ₹30cr to ₹300cr amid AI threats
AI-powered cyberattacks are on the rise, and companies are scrambling for better protection.
Startups like Mitigata are stepping up, fueled by stricter rules and business needs.
Mitigata just raised $15 million in Series B funding and expects its revenue to jump from ₹30 crore in FY2026 to ₹300 crore in FY2027, according to co-founder Mohit Anand.
India cybersecurity funding rises to $89 million
Cybersecurity funding in India nearly doubled to $89 million across 17 deals in early 2026, way up from last year's $47 million and just three deals.
Startups like SecureBlink have seen demand soar by 45% since mid-2025.
With new laws like the Digital Personal Data Protection Act and government-backed AI models (developed by Indian LLM companies Sarvam and BharatGen), the sector's growth looks set to continue as companies race to stay ahead of smarter threats.