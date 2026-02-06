Mitsubishi Electric sets up 1st AC plant in India
Mitsubishi Electric India has set up its first-ever air conditioner and compressor factory in Gummudipoondi, Tamil Nadu, with a whopping ₹1,891 crore investment.
This new plant is expected to create over 2,000 jobs and strengthen localisation and the regional supplier ecosystem—and it's all happening on a huge 52-acre site.
Production to follow inauguration
Production start date was not specified; production will follow the facility's inauguration in 2026.
The factory is expected to roll out 3 lakh ACs and 6.5 lakh compressors every year for homes, hotels, schools—you name it.
Over 2,000 new jobs are on the way, which is pretty big for the area.
Eco-friendly plant will support growing customer demand
The plant is designed to be eco-friendly with upgraded thermal insulation, wastewater reuse and site greening—the works.
Mitsubishi's MD Kazuhiko Tamura says the move will expand operations to support growing customer demand and contribute to the nation's development.
They'll handle everything from sales to recycling right here at home.