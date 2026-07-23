Mixx buys Sophic Silicon Technologies, partners with Kaynes Semicon Sanand
Mixx Technologies, a deeptech company from San Jose, has snapped up Bengaluru-based chip design firm Sophic Silicon Technologies.
This move gives Mixx some serious mixed-signal design skills for its next-generation silicon photonics and Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) projects.
On top of that, Mixx is teaming up with Kaynes Semicon's Sanand facility in India for the next three years.
Optical assembly and testing in India
With this acquisition and partnership, Mixx is doubling down on building advanced optical circuit assembly and testing in India, right as the country's semiconductor and AI sectors are heating up.
The goal? Powering faster data centers worldwide with new optical data flow tech.
While financial details were not shared, it is clear that India is becoming a bigger player in the global chip game.