Mixx buys Sophic Silicon Technologies, partners with Kaynes Semicon Sanand

Mixx Technologies, a deeptech company from San Jose, has snapped up Bengaluru-based chip design firm Sophic Silicon Technologies.

This move gives Mixx some serious mixed-signal design skills for its next-generation silicon photonics and Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) projects.

On top of that, Mixx is teaming up with Kaynes Semicon's Sanand facility in India for the next three years.