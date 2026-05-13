MK Sons Fine Jewels files IPO with SEBI, promoter offer

Revenue rises from ₹24.91cr to ₹351.28cr

The IPO cash will help MK Sons open a new showroom in Maharashtra, expand its Gujarat store, pay off loans, and cover general expenses.

Since starting in 2012, it has grown fast: revenue jumped from ₹24.91 crore in FY23 to ₹351.28 crore in FY25.

With five showrooms already offering trendy and bridal jewelry in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, it is looking to reach even more customers with this move.