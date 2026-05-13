MK Sons Fine Jewels files IPO with SEBI, promoter offer
Business
MK Sons Fine Jewels, a jewelry brand, is gearing up for an IPO.
It has just filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, or SEBI, to raise funds through both new shares and an offer for sale by its promoter, Ramchand Murlidhar Raimalani.
Aryaman Financial Services is handling the process.
Revenue rises from ₹24.91cr to ₹351.28cr
The IPO cash will help MK Sons open a new showroom in Maharashtra, expand its Gujarat store, pay off loans, and cover general expenses.
Since starting in 2012, it has grown fast: revenue jumped from ₹24.91 crore in FY23 to ₹351.28 crore in FY25.
With five showrooms already offering trendy and bridal jewelry in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, it is looking to reach even more customers with this move.