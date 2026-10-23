MK Sons Fine Jewels opens ₹275.4 cr IPO at ₹153-162
Business
MK Sons Fine Jewels is opening up its ₹275.4 crore IPO for public subscription from October 28-30, 2026, with shares priced between ₹153 and ₹162.
The offer includes both new shares and some being sold by promoter Ramchand Murlidhar Raimalani.
MK Sons to fund Maharashtra showroom
Funds from the IPO will help MK Sons open a new showroom in Maharashtra, grow its Gujarat operations, pay off some debt, and cover business expenses.
Founded in 2012 with five showrooms in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, the company reported strong numbers in FY26 (financial year 2025-26 / year ended March 31, 2026): ₹539 crore in revenue and ₹52 crore in profit, hinting at solid growth ahead.