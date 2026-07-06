M&M integrates AI across cars, finance, logistics and real estate
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is weaving artificial intelligence into everything from cars to finance, logistics, and real estate.
According to CEO Anish Shah, AI is no longer just a test run. It's now powering real changes across the company.
He put it simply: "This is not a moment for incremental experimentation at the margins, but for meaningful integration at scale."
M&M's SamurAI cut post-sanction turnaround 80%
In cars, M&M's smart tech helps make vehicles more intelligent and manufacturing smoother.
In finance, their SamurAI agent cut post-sanction turnaround time by 80%, while ₹31,500 crore was disbursed through its Udaan platform during fiscal year 2026.
Over in real estate and logistics, AI spots construction defects faster and keeps shipments on track with tools like LogiOne for route planning and workflow automation.