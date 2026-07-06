M&M integrates AI across cars, finance, logistics and real estate Business Jul 06, 2026

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is weaving artificial intelligence into everything from cars to finance, logistics, and real estate.

According to CEO Anish Shah, AI is no longer just a test run. It's now powering real changes across the company.

He put it simply: "This is not a moment for incremental experimentation at the margins, but for meaningful integration at scale."