M&M shares gain 13% in a month: Check key stats
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) shares have climbed almost 13% over the past month, reaching ₹3,595.7 as of September 12, 2025.
With a market cap now at ₹4.47 lakh crore and a three-month return of nearly 17%, M&M has been catching investors' attention lately.
Stock performance and key ratios
On the last trading day, M&M closed slightly lower at ₹3,604.4 with over 22 lakh shares changing hands.
The stock's six-month beta is 1.47—so expect some ups and downs ahead.
For those tracking numbers: its price-to-earnings ratio sits at 32.57 and earnings per share are ₹110.41.