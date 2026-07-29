M&M to transfer MTBD to SML Mahindra for ₹525 cr

SML Mahindra's stock shot up 20% on Wednesday after Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) announced it's moving its entire Truck and Bus Division (MTBD) over to SML for ₹525 crore.

This is all about bringing together M&M's commercial vehicle operations under one roof, aiming to make things simpler and more efficient.

The Business Transfer Agreement is expected to be signed by August 7, 2026, with the transaction targeted for completion by January 31, 2027, if all goes smoothly with approvals.